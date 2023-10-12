Tory Lanez Files Another Motion To Be Released On Bail While Awaiting Appeal Ruling

Attorneys for convicted Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez have filed another motion for him to be released on bail as he awaits an appeal ruling.

According to a social media post by journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has been reporting extensively on the case, this is the second motion, as the first was denied by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford. The “I Told You” singer was sentenced to 10 years in August for shooting fellow recording artist Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020.

Tory Lanez has been in prison for three weeks, but he hasn’t given up on bail. His lawyers are asking an appellate court to let him out of prison as he appeals his convictions and 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. pic.twitter.com/XmVRqEBKLd — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 10, 2023

Cuniff said that the second motion is “nearly identical” to the previous one that was rejected by Judge Herriford.

Here’s the full request. The arguments are nearly identical to the motion Judge Herriford rejected at the Sept. 14 hearing in LA (the one where Lanez called me a googly eyed bitch), including the forgoing of any mention of the rehab pushed at sentencing. https://t.co/2ekzZoh4sf. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 10, 2023

The reporter criticized the motion, saying it should be called “a writ petition.”

Technically, Lanez’s filing should be called a writ petition. It’ll be decided based on the filing like all writ petitions are. (Such as Lanez’s failed appellate writ petition seeking to disqualify Judge Herriford). The appellate court does not hold bail hearings. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 10, 2023

Cuniff predicts that this motion will also fail.

Appellate court does hear oral argument, and Lanez will eventually have oral argument over his yet-to-be-filed appellate brief. But the court does not hold hearings on writ petitions, which is what Lanez’s appeal of his bail motion is. The court will reject it with a line entry. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 10, 2023

Last month, Lanez assured fans in a recorded phone call that he was doing better after being transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. He also updated his nearly 12 million Instagram followers that they should be expecting some music, videos, and his upcoming project, “Alone at Prom Deluxe.”

“I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This s**t don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted—they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one that we want most, ‘Alone at Prom Deluxe.’”

Lanez is serving time after being convicted of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on July 22, 2020. The two artists, along with a bodyguard and Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in California earlier that evening. A jury found Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

