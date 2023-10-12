 Tory Lanez Files Request For Bail During Appeal Decision Process

Tory Lanez Files Another Motion To Be Released On Bail While Awaiting Appeal Ruling

Tory Lanez. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)

Attorneys for convicted Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez have filed another motion for him to be released on bail as he awaits an appeal ruling.

According to a social media post by journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has been reporting extensively on the case, this is the second motion, as the first was denied by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford. The “I Told You” singer was sentenced to 10 years in August for shooting fellow recording artist Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020.

Cuniff said that the second motion is “nearly identical” to the previous one that was rejected by Judge Herriford.

The reporter criticized the motion, saying it should be called “a writ petition.”

Cuniff predicts that this motion will also fail.

Last month, Lanez assured fans in a recorded phone call that he was doing better after being transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. He also updated his nearly 12 million Instagram followers that they should be expecting some music, videos, and his upcoming project, “Alone at Prom Deluxe.”

“I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This s**t don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted—they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one that we want most, ‘Alone at Prom Deluxe.’”

Lanez is serving time after being convicted of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on July 22, 2020. The two artists, along with a bodyguard and Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in California earlier that evening. A jury found Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

