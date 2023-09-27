Tory Lanez Leaves Voice Message Updating Fans On Prison Conditions, Upcoming Projects

Tory Lanez reached out to his fans through a recorded phone call posted to his Instagram account on Sept. 25, 2023.

The message was recorded at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, where Lanez was recently transferred after being sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this year.

Lanez used the phone call to update his nearly 12 million Instagram followers that he was doing better at the new prison he just entered.

“Ay yo, umbrellas, man, what’s good? I’m talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I’m just happy to get out from that bulls**t county jail. They was hating on a young fly n**ga, ya heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. Half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N**ga ain’t even seen himself in a whole year yo.”

He reassures his fans that all will be good and that he is preparing to drop some music, videos, and his next project, “Alone at Prom Deluxe.”

“But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. And I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This s**t don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted—they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one that we want most, “Alone at Prom Deluxe.”

This voice recording comes right after Lanez’s attorney disputed claims that he was “scared for his life and safety” due to his celebrity status.

According to TMZ, one of his attorneys, Ceasar McDowell, stated that the artist was in isolation but would prefer to be among the general population. McDowell also said Lanez is not afraid of being around the inmates and doesn’t want to get special treatment. McDowell explained that Lanez feels he can handle himself in that environment.

Lanez was convicted for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on July 22, 2020. The two attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in California earlier that evening. A jury found Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

