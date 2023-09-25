Tory Lanez Prefers To Be Among Other Inmates While In Prison

After being found guilty of shooting fellow recording artist Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez is reportedly “scared for his life and safety” due to his celebrity status, but that claim is disputed.

According to Page Six, the Canadian artist was recently transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, after being sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this year.

A source told the New York Post, “Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

According to TMZ, one of his attorneys claimed that the artist is in isolation presently but would prefer to be among the general population. Ceasar McDowell states his client is not afraid of being around the inmates and doesn’t want to get the special treatment most celebrity prisoners receive. McDowell explains that Tory feels he can handle himself in that environment.

Tory’s attorney also states people have briefed the artist about what can and does happen in prison, and he feels he can handle what comes along with it. He feels he can fit in. McDowell also acknowledges more access to programs and resources, and Tory wants to take advantage of those while serving his time.