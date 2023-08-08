Tory Lanez Awaits His Fate As Sentencing Takes Place

A Los Angeles judge is soon expected to announce the prison term of Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez, who was found guilty earlier this year of shooting superstar recording artist Megan Thee Stallion after a booze-filled night in the summer of 2020.

Lanez, nee Daystar Peterson, has been in jail since December 2022, when a Los Angeles jury declared him guilty of three felonies:

Assault with a semiautomatic firearm

Having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle

Discharging a firearm with gross negligence

The prosecutors in the case have requested that Lanez receive a sentence of 13 years for his actions. In a sentencing memo, they stated that along with the crimes he was convicted of, he also re-traumatized Megan Thee Stallion when he made social media posts about the case. They say that he encouraged many of his more than 2 million followers to attack her.

On May 9, 2023, the attorneys for Lanez requested a new trial for their client, but Superior Court Judge David Herriford denied their motion.

Megan Thee Stallion delivered a victim impact statement this week.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” she said in a statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, according to the Associated Press. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that the “Luv” rapper shot a gun at the back of her feet and told her to dance as she walked away from an SUV they were riding in. The two musicians and a friend and bodyguard had just left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

A 41-page memo filed August 1, 2023, stated that Lanez maintains his innocence. His attorneys requested a sentence of probation and drug rehabilitation, according to Legal Affairs and Trials.

