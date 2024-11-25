Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tough TikTok Food Critic’s Rave Review Boosts Sales of Atlanta Soul Food Spot The eatery, located inside an Atlanta gas station, ended up with a rave review from the hard-to-please critic.







Mr. Chimetime, a TikTok food critic known for his no-holds-barred restaurant reviews, praised a local Atlanta soul food restaurant alongside a generous tip.

Born Rashad Mooreman, the food lover was encouraged by the owner of Red Rice restaurant to try out its signature dishes. The eatery, located inside a gas station in Atlanta, received a rave review from the hard-to-please critic. He detailed the experience in a Nov. 19 TikTok post.

“I’ve had a hard time, a very hard time finding some good soul food, and I think I may have found it,” he stated in the clip.

Mr. ChimeTime then inserted a clip of the restaurant owner urging him to grab a plate. “He done been all around Atlanta. He don’t like nobody food. I need him to come to Red Rice,” she exclaimed.

While advising her to have better over-the-phone service, he still indulged in the soul food plate featuring the restaurant’s signature red rice.

“It is really and truly chef’s kiss. You tell time and effort went into making this,” he shared in between bites. “It gets no better than this.”

He then went to speak to the owner directly. He proceeded to give her a $5,000 tip, with $1,000 going toward meals for other customers to try the next day.

“I cook this. My kids cook this. We cook this from the heart. We love what we do,” she explained.

Red Rice’s owner posted to social media about their influx of customers following the viral review. Another food blogger showed a line around the block as Atlanta residents waited to get in the restaurant.

The massive number of customers led the restaurant to delay the next day’s opening.

