Toya Johnson Ties the Knot in Mexico: ‘Finally Got My Fairy-Tale Ending’

Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing are celebrating their newlywed bliss after the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The television personality flooded her Instagram over the weekend with photos and videos showing off her lush nuptials to Rushing on Saturday.

“Introducing Mr. & Mrs RUSHING,” Johnson captioned her first post.

The Tiny & Toya star shared a few closeup shots of her glamorous wedding gown and perfectly styled hair and makeup, while reflecting on finding love again.

“Finally got my fairy-tale ending,” Johnson captioned her second post.

“10.15.22,” she shared in another post.

Another post highlighted Johnson’s “Bride Tribe,” which consisted of her daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter, and her BFFs, singers Tiny Harris and Monica, reality star Rasheeda Frost, Monyetta Shaw, and others.

Monica thanked Johnson for including her in the lavish wedding.

“Thank you for allowing us to share in THE most beautiful day,” Monica wrote in the comments.

“It was such an honor to share these moments with you sis,” Rasheeda wrote. “Love looks so good on you boo #mr&mrsrushing #issawife.”

Singer Brandy praised Johnson for having “One of the prettiest weddings I’ve ever seen.”

“Congrats to you @toyajohnson and your beautiful union and family,” she added.

Johnson and Rushing have been together since 2016, something he reflected on in a post ahead of their wedding day.

“2016 where it all started, now we here,” he wrote in the caption. “Mrs Rushing Let’s Do It!!! #RushingDownTheAisle”

The couple also shares their 4-year-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, whom they welcomed a year into their relationship.