News by Sharelle B. McNair Ohio Haitians Hopeful For New Start Amid TPS Cancellation While Others Live Fearfully







The same Haitian immigrants from Ohio who were attacked by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during the presidential campaign are standing hopeful of new beginnings after the administration terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 500,000 Haitians living in the U.S., NBC News reports.

The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement June 27, cancelling legal status for migrants effective Sept. 2. But after a federal judge in New York blocked the effort, residents of Springfield, Ohio–where Trump and Vance falsely accused Haitians of stealing and eating neighborhood pets–are optimistic of staying put. “I’m going to stay here. I’m not afraid,” Amazon warehouse worker Jean Marc said.

“Jesus put me here.”

Another migrant, Michelet and his wife, are banking on their passports as proof of U.S. citizenship, as the family has no plans on relocating anywhere. “Moving to Canada or another country would mean starting over,” he said. “I’m already here. I have a job and experience here.”

Out of several interviews, eight migrants were crossing their fingers for asylum claims as a way to stay in the United States. All said a third country was not in the cards for them. However, with the Trump administration cracking down on ​​immigration across the country, several have been detained and await court hearings.

TPS was initiated following a devastating earthquake in 2010 and extended numerous times, most recently by the Biden-Harris administration amid growing gang violence and political turmoil. In a statement, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said the earthquake is no longer deemed a safety hazard and the program elimination highlights Trump “keeping his promise to restore sanity to our immigration system.”

But other Haitian immigrants are not as optimistic as others. Haitian American businessman and advocate Jean Manuel said Haiti isn’t safe to return to. Moves from the U.S. State Department support the narrative, placing a level four travel advisory for travel to the Caribbean nation. “Every neighborhood has a gang, every neighborhood is controlled by a gang member. They’re vicious: burning buildings, killing kids, cleaning out neighborhoods,” Manuel said, according to USA Today.

“That’s the kind of life they’re going to (if they return to Haiti). They’re going to a death sentence.”

Ohio’s own Republican Gov. Mike DeWine echoed similar sentiments. “Haiti is not safe. … It’s one of the most dangerous places in the world,” DeWine said. “It’s a horribly, horribly violent place today, and things have not gotten better. They’ve actually gotten worse. Those are just the facts.”

It’s not as safe for them in Ohio. With close to 60,000 immigrants moving to the state in recent years thanks to TPS, repeated false claims by the President have resulted in schools, businesses, and public buildings facing bomb threats and evacuations.

