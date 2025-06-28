Politics by Daniel Johnson U.S. Tells 500,000 Haitians To Self-Deport — Despite Warnings Haiti Is On The Brink Of Collapse Just days after the U.S. State Department warned Americans against traveling to Haiti due to extreme violence and instability, the Trump administration announced it will end Temporary Protected Status for more than 500,000 Haitian nationals.







Just days after the U.S. State Department warned Americans against traveling to Haiti due to extreme violence and instability, the Trump administration—led by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem—announced it will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 500,000 Haitian nationals. The administration has recommended that those affected begin the process of self-deportation.

According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security claimed that “the environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home.” The statement came alongside the announcement that Haitians will lose their TPS on Sept. 2.

The spokesperson continued, “This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that temporary protective status is actually temporary.”

🚨NEW: The Trump admin moves to terminate Temporary Protected Status for HALF A MILLION Haitians, claiming despite all reality that Haiti is a safe country to return to — even though large portions of the country are ruled by vicious gangs and civil governance has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/MvQd1SyBr9 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) June 27, 2025

DHS claims Haiti is “safe enough” to end TPS, but the State Dept warns Americans not to travel due to kidnappings and crime. The Trump Admin is actively lying to justify ending TPS amid a deadly humanitarian crisis.



This is a deliberate act of cruelty. https://t.co/OwZtTPQa5E — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) June 27, 2025

This is an act of policy violence that could literally be a death sentence.



We should NOT be deporting anyone to a nation still dealing with a grave humanitarian crisis like Haiti.



I stand with our Haitian neighbors and urge the Trump Administration to reverse course. https://t.co/ENwkJ1EB6T — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 27, 2025

Conditions in Haiti are worsening by the hour.



The Trump Admin’s decision to terminate TPS for Haitians, including thousands who call Florida home, is a cruel, reckless move that puts lives in danger and turns our back on Haitian American families fleeing violence and chaos. https://t.co/Us64GwhJ27 — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) June 27, 2025

The decision to end TPS for Haitians is rooted in racism and xenophobia, not fact. Conditions in Haiti remain dire, a position shared by Trump’s own @StateDept. America must remain a refuge for those in need. Call your federal representative today and urge them push back. https://t.co/EOB8iAkQNi — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) June 27, 2025

This declaration comes a few months after Al Jazeera reported that Haiti is approaching a “point of no return” in its efforts to get a handle on the gang violence that has rocked the island nation in the wake of instability that has gripped the country since the 2021 assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse.

In April, Maria Isabel Salvador, the UN Special Representative to Haiti, warned the UN Security Council that Haiti was approaching a dire point in its response to escalating waves of gang violence, citing reports of a cholera outbreak, gender-based violence, and the fast deterioration of security in the country, but this is the chaos that the Trump administration has declared is fit for Haitians to return to.

“As gang violence continues to spread to new areas of the country, Haitians experience growing levels of vulnerability and increasing skepticism about the ability of the state to respond to their needs,” Salvador told the UN Security Council in April.

She continued, “Haiti could face total chaos,” adding in an assertion that aid and support for the international force that was deployed in order to help calm rampant gang violence was desperately needed to avoid that fate. The effort has, to this point, been undermanned and remains insufficient to address the need for the security of Haiti.

“I urge you to remain engaged and answer the urgent needs of the country and its people,” Salvador warned.

The international community, including groups like the Florida Immigrant Coalition and its executive director, Tessa Petit, a Haitian immigrant, were skeptical of the declaration issued by the DHS and the Trump administration. Petit called it “a lie” in her statement to Newsweek.

“I’m still in shock, but I’m totally disgusted. This is a complete lie stating that the situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. This is a lie. We also know that TPS is not just based on environmental issues. It’s also based on political unrest in the country. There are areas of Haiti that still have not recovered from the (2010) earthquake. This is honestly a complete lie and there has to be a way to stop this administration from sending people to their deaths,” Petit said.

According to the U.S. Department’s own warnings about Haiti, “Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti. They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Kidnapping is widespread, and U.S. citizens have been victims and have been hurt or killed … Mob killings and assaults by the public have increased, including targeting those suspected of committing crimes.”

In light of this warning, it is unclear exactly what criteria the Trump administration used, if any, to arrive at the conclusion that Haiti has reached a point in its recovery where it is suitable for its former residents to return to the country.

This prompted a response from Democratic politicians, like Rep. Maxwell Frost, (D-FL) who stated on social media that the actions of the Trump administration amounted to a deliberate act of cruelty.

“DHS claims Haiti is ‘safe enough’ to end TPS, but the State Dept warns Americans not to travel due to kidnappings and crime. The Trump Admin is actively lying to justify ending TPS amid a deadly humanitarian crisis. This is a deliberate act of cruelty,” Rep. Frost wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: U.S. Travel Ban Jeopardizes Lifesaving Surgeries For Haitian Children