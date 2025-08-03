Entertainment by Mary Spiller New Roku Show Spotlights Tracee Ellis Ross As Solo Travel Queen. And Black Women Are Embracing The Movement Tracee Ellis Ross is redefining what it means to travel solo, using her new docuseries to showcase the power, freedom, and personal growth that come with exploring the world alone.







Actor and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross is embracing life on her own terms—and she’s encouraging others to do the same, especially when it comes to travel. In her new three-part docuseries, “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross,” now streaming on the Roku Channel, Ross takes viewers along as she explores Morocco, Mexico, and Spain—alone. The series highlights not just scenic adventures but the personal growth and confidence that come from venturing solo.

Ross, known for her roles in “Black-ish” and “Girlfriends,” has long been unapologetically open about being single and child-free. For her, solo travel isn’t a second option—it’s a lifestyle.

“What I find is that I gain a muscle strength around being uncomfortable,” Ross told The Associated Press. “It’s like when a baseball player swings with two bats, and then by the time they get to the one bat, it feels lighter.”

She said her solo travel journey began in her 20s, and over time, it’s taught her coping skills that have extended into everyday life.

“When you get back into your regular day life and uncomfortable things happen, I have muscle memory to know how to walk through this on my own.”

Ross encourages others to ease into solo travel by starting with simple outings. “Start by going to dinner by yourself,” she said. “And if you feel nervous about doing that, go to dinner by yourself on a Tuesday night at 6 o’clock and work your way up to going to dinner by yourself on a Saturday or Friday night at 8 o’clock.”

She also stresses the importance of safety, especially for marginalized or vulnerable travelers. “You might not feel vulnerable, but depending on where you’re going, it might leave you vulnerable,” Ross explained.

“If you are a Black woman, if you are a woman, if you are LGBTQIA, if you are non-binary, if you are differently abled—that might leave you vulnerable in a foreign place.”

When it comes to destination planning, Ross is meticulous. She prefers staying at resorts for safety and ease and does thorough research beforehand—everything from airport layouts to climate expectations. “Knowing what to expect won’t just lead to feeling prepared and comfortable in general, but feeling prepared and comfortable by yourself,” she said.

In “Solo Traveling,” Ross proves that adventure, clarity, and empowerment can all be found in your own company—with the right mindset and a good plan, and fans of the show agree.

Social media users have praised Ross and showrunners for how informative, well produced, and relatable “Solo Traveling” really is.

One viewer tweeted, “Solo traveling with tracee ellis ross is such a great series to watch. It reminds you that you must go after your life and not wait on anyone. I love that because this is the season I’m in, allowing this new chapter to unfold & be gentle with myself. Do everything you LOVE!”

Another posted, “Watching the first episode of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross and it’s making me feel emotional at how relatable it is. So resonant.”

I’m not even 5 minutes into Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, and I love it already! She’s goals as fuck, and I cannot express this enough. — 🌸 (@deevenchyx) July 25, 2025

Solo traveling with tracee ellis ross is such a great series to watch. It reminds you that you must go after your life and not wait on anyone. I love that because this is the season I’m in, allowing this new chapter to unfold & be gentle with myself. Do everything you LOVE! — 𝐊𝐂 ✞ (@kortthegoat) July 29, 2025

Watching the first episode of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross and it’s making me feel emotional at how relatable it is. So resonant. — Premenopausal Baddie (@Ms_Mayfield) July 25, 2025

If you haven’t watched Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross



It’s a must .. definitely for the woman that’s secure with themselves and don’t mind exploring their womanhood solo — Nia Nunn (@MsFineAssNia) July 25, 2025

really enjoying the first episode of tracee ellis ross' solo traveling show. she's so quirky but i also enjoyed her transparency around grief (about not being a mother) and loneliness (as a solo traveler). she seems to really try to embrace herself and life fully. — unfriendlyblkhottie. (@QueenEtenesh) July 26, 2025

