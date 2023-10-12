Tracee Ellis Ross Announces New Co-CEO Of Pattern Beauty

PATTERN Beauty creator Tracy Ellis Ross is building her executive team. Former Savage X Fenty Co-President Christiane Pendarvis has been named co-CEO of the award-winning company.

The move marks an “exciting and pivotal moment for the company, heralding a new era of growth,” according to a press release provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE. Pendarvis, who brings over 25 years of experience leading direct-to-consumer and omnichannel retail businesses, will drive strategy to help further scale PATTERN Beauty.

“To be able to attract somebody of Christiane’s gravitas and business building caliber is precisely what PATTERN Beauty needs in order to continue executing on my vision for it to become the preeminent leader in the curly, coily, and tight textured hair category,” said Ellis Ross, per the release.

“I am thrilled to welcome her to the PATTERN Beauty family and look forward to her working closely with us for many years to come.”

Since launching the company in 2019, Ellis Ross has witnessed an astronomical expansion as the majority owner. She launched on patternbeauty.com through an exclusive partnership with Ulta Beauty. By 2021, PATTERN Beauty was on shelves in Sephora U.S. and Canada locations, followed by a launch at British health and beauty retailer Boots in 2022.

A company that began with a line of formulas for natural curly hair, it is now ushering in an era of curl-conscious heat with its professional Blow Dryer in 2023.

Pendarvis’ arrival comes just in time. Her career has focused on retail general management and merchandising, running $250 million to $1 billion operating businesses with Fortune 500 brands such as Old Navy and Victoria’s Secret. In the press release, she said she’s excited to be part of the PATTERN Beauty’s “continued growth and expansion.”

“I am thrilled to join the PATTERN Beauty team and be a part of a brand that fearlessly celebrates Black beauty in all its forms. Tracee, Rachel Gilman, and the entire PATTERN Beauty team have built a brand with superior quality products,” said Pendarvis.

“Their unique understanding of the specific hair care needs of their customers is the reason why the brand has such high customer loyalty and engagement,” Pendarvis added.

