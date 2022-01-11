'Snoop Doggs' Hot Dog Business May Be in the Works After Trademark Filing By Hip Hop Entrepreneur

If you head over to Snoop Dogg’s house, you might want to bring ketchup and mustard along with that gin and juice.

Snoop Dogg selling hot dogs may just be a brilliant idea for the bustling businessman and weed connoisseur.

According to Billboard, the rapper/renaissance man is steadily increasing his business portfolio with the filing of a federal trademark for “Snoop Doggs,” an upcoming line of wieners and sausages.

In December, attorneys for Snoop Dogg filed the brand name “Snoop Doggs.” It has also been reported that the filing has been labeled a “so-called intent-to-use application.” This confirms that the brand has not been launched yet.



Snoop’s attorney, Lawrence E. Apolzon, partner at the popular trademark firm Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu PC, submitted the trademark application last month. The appllication states that Snoop Doggs would be “Food including hot dogs, hot dog sausages, sausages, turkey sausages, vegetarian sausages; food for consumption on or off the premises including hot dogs, hot dog sausages, sausages, turkey sausages, vegetarian sausages.”

Snoop’s next major move will be performing at next month’s Super Bowl LVI.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show lineup will include Snoop’s mentor and producer Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The championship event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and will be airing on NBC, Telemundo, and streaming live on Peacock.

Snoop has also made an impact in the metaverse.

According to Yahoo!, Snoop joined The Sandbox gaming platform in September with the launch of “Snoop’s Mansion,” an interactive game that allows fans to share experiences and content with each other, attend live performances, and access to exclusive NFTs.

Three virtual estates neighboring a Snoop Dogg game space in the metaverse was for a collective $1.23 million, with the most expensive space selling for $453,000. The purchases were made using SAND tokens, the cryptocurrency native to The Sandbox gaming platform.