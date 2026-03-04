Former Hawks Player Trae Young Puts Atlanta Mansion Up For Sale

Former Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young was traded to the Washington Wizards in January. The NBA player has now put his Atlanta mansion up for sale.

According to Mansion Global, Young, who was on the team for eight years before the transaction, has listed his home for $8.17 million.

He was drafted by the Hawks and has spent his entire career with the franchise, but he just recently purchased the property in July for $7.84 million.

The mansion, listed with Leigh and Michael Schiff of Christie’s International Realty in February, is an 11,000-square-foot home on a 2.5-acre lot located in the Sandy Springs neighborhood of Atlanta. The home was built in 2022 as a contemporary two-story home. It is a six-bedroom home which includes a saltwater pool, spa, sundeck, and covered dining area. Inside the house, there is a dual-kitchen setup that has a 10-foot waterfall island in the main kitchen, a primary room with a bay-windowed lounge, a turfed yard, and a four-car garage. The listing states that there is also a guest or staff suite that has a separate entrance.

ESPN reported that the Hawks had traded Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert on Jan. 7. Young, who has yet to play with the Wizards due to an injury, has had limited time on the basketball court this season. Young averaged 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.5 rebounds while playing 28 minutes per game (in 10 games) before being sidelined by the injury. He was shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range. Young has career averages of 25.2 points and 9.8 assists per game, leading the NBA in assists last season with 11.6 per game.

Earlier this season, he suffered a right MCL sprain, which has hampered his ability to play effectively. He is sidelined with a right quad contusion, which has kept him off the floor.

