Atlanta Hawks Host Magic City Night With T.I. At State Farm Arena T.I. is scheduled to perform as the team celebrates the venue a year after the debut of 'Magic City: An American Fantasy.'







The Atlanta Hawks announced that they will celebrate the city’s hotspot, Magic City, on March 16 at State Farm Arena.

Recording artist T.I. will be the halftime entertainment, and fans are encouraged to get to the arena early for a live taping of the Hawks AF podcast. This celebration comes a year after the Magic City venue was featured in a five-part STARZ docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy, which was produced by Atlanta homegrown music producer Jermaine Dupri and actress and owner of the Hawks basketball team, Jami Gertz.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” said Jami Gertz in a written statement. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

Before the Magic game, Gertz will tape the live podcast and present a special introduction. Featured on the show will be Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, who will discuss the documentary series and the venue’s impact on the city’s music, sports, and entertainment scenes during its 40 years. T.I. will also appear on the podcast, with comedian D.C. Young Fly hosting the conversation.

The event’s resident DJ, DJ Esco, will control the music for the night.

“We doin’ this one for the city… Magic City,” said T.I.

Fans at the arena that night will have the chance to enjoy two versions of Magic City Kitchen’s “world famous” lemon pepper wings: Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ and traditional Lemon Pepper.

“From the food to the music and the exclusive merchandise, we are excited to team up with Magic City to create an authentic, True to Atlanta-inspired game experience,” said Hawks Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Proctor.

For those interested in attending the game, there is a special ticket pack that includes access to the pregame Hawks AF live podcast event featuring Mr. Magic and T.I., plus a ticket to the game. Information is available at Hawks.com/MagicCity.

