Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Snoop Dogg Headlines Star-Studded Netflix Christmas Halftime Show "Snoops Holiday Halftime Party " received polarizing reactions from the internet.







Following last year’s “Beyoncé Bowl,” Snoop Dogg became the second artist to headline the Netflix Christmas football halftime show, part of the streaming platform’s multi-year deal with the NFL. The rapper’s “Holiday Halftime Party” streamed live on Christmas Day during the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game in Minneapolis.

The show started with a pre-recorded intro from Snoop’s longtime friend, Martha Stewart, who appeared on screen surrounded by Christmas decorations while reading from a book.

Martha Stewart's intro for Snoop Dogg's Holiday Halftime Party was a GIFT. #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/PfqhUXXEmz — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2025

“I sprung from my bed, and said, ‘What is cracking?’ Hailing from the one and only LBC, give it up for Snoop D.O. double G,” the 84-year-old read.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, took the stage wearing a red suit and a matching fur-trimmed coat while performing a snippet of “Next Episode,” his classic collaboration with Dr. Dre. The outfit quickly drew attention online, with social media users noting that the festive crimson look was an unexpected choice for the rapper, who has long been publicly associated with the Crips, a group that traditionally wears blue, while red is the color of their rival, the Blood gang.

“Snoop in red from head to toe is wild to see,” actor O’Shea Jackson wrote on X.

Snoop in red from head to toe is wild to see — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 25, 2025

The 54-year-old, joined by a 30-person choir, drummers, and dancers, performed a montage of his hits, including “Nuthin’ but a G-thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The genre-bending show featured EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices from Netflix’s animated show KPOP Demon Hunters. The rapper also welcomed country artist Lainey Wilson, who sang a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” The show closed out with a performance from Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, who performed the holiday classic, “White Christmas.

While many social media users praised the rapper for the multicultural, multigenerational performance, others said they were boycotting it because of the rapper’s alleged political affiliation. Brodaus faced significant backlash in January 2025 after performing at the Crypto Ball, an event celebrating DonaldTrump’ss second inauguration.

When he came on…I changed the channel,” one commenter wrote when The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of the performance on Instagram.

“He been cancelled all year. Didn’t even turn Netflix on,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Broadus, who had previously been one ofTrump’ss most outspoken critics, later praised the controversial president. In a 2024 interview with the Sunday Times, the Grammy winner said he had “love and respect” for the former president.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” he said. “He has done only great things for me, Broadus told the outlet.

The replay of Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party is now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: PILOTS SHOWERED WITH GLASS: NTSB Report Links United 737 Strike To Rogue Weather Balloon