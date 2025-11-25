Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese And Reebok Join Forces To Support High School Girls Basketball At Her Alma Mater Reese is supporting many girls basketball teams with new gear, including at her former high school.







Reebok and the Angel C. Reese Foundation are putting their best foot forward to support girls’ basketball.

The foundation, created by the WNBA star, has partnered with collaborator Reebok to gift Reese’s high school alma mater some new kicks. According to WWD, the parties will support the girls’ basketball team at Saint Frances Academy for the upcoming season.

Investing in the next generation of hoopers, leaders, and young women who’ll change the world, starting right here in Baltimore. Saint Frances Academy 🖤💛 Reebok X Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/vmsN1BBcJS — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 24, 2025

The partnership will not only deck out the young girl athletes in the latest Angel Reese 1 Sneakers. The venture will also provide Reebook warm-up sets and jerseys for the girls to arrive at games in style.

The Angel Reese 1 has already made waves across in footwear, with the sold-out collection captivating many sneakerheads for its colorways. Since its September release, it has debuted new colorways paying homage to Reese’s hometown and more.

Now, her Baltimore high school will be one of the select schools to rock Reese’s staple shoes as she branches out to support youth sports. Founded in 2023, her foundation provides programming and resources to help girls elevate their game, finances, and more.

“Empowering the next generation of young female athletes has always been my mission, and giving back to the community that raised me makes it even more special,” Reese said in a statement. “Saint Frances was pivotal in my journey as an athlete, and through this partnership, I want to give young Panther athletes the resources, the confidence, and the inspiration to chase their dreams too.”

Reese has continued to build her brand as a fashion icon, WNBA star player, and champion of women’s sports. Now, players inspired by her will wear her apparel as she continues to revolutionize the sport.

“To have the support from Angel and Reebok is an honor,” said Nytearia Burrell, Saint Frances Girls Basketball head coach, in a statement. “Angel is a pillar of inspiration for these young girls, and I’m excited to see the team excel on and off the court through this partnership.”

To add to the partnership, Reese will also host a special practice during the season to help the girls with their development on and off the court.

