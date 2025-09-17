Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Makes HBCU Pride After Historic Emmys Win Tillman attended not one but two HBCUs as he makes history for Black actors.







The 2025 Emmys ceremony had a historic night, with one of its winners taking an award home with HBCU pride.

A highlight of the Sept. 14 event was Tramell Tillman, who became the first Black man to win Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Tillman won the award for his acclaimed performance as Seth Milchick in the Apple TV+ series Severance.

Tillman is not only making Black history with the win, but also HBCU history. An alum of Jackson State University, he graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications. However, ahead of his graduation, Tillman attended another HBCU before becoming a household name.

Born in Washington, D.C., yet raised in neighboring Maryland, Tillman first enrolled at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans. He majored in pre-med before taking on a craft that would become his acting career. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Tillman transferred to a Mississippi HBCU, according to HBCU GameDay.

However, the actor decided to continue his education at the University of Tennessee. While also becoming the first Black man at the school to complete his master’s in fine arts, Tillman recalled the racism that impacted his experience.

“The head of acting warned it might be a deal breaker — I’d be the only Black person in that program, and nearly the only Black male among faculty, staff and students,” he told Variety in an interview. I thought, “Hey, free education; I’ll learn.” But, I didn’t grasp what I was signing up for until I moved there. It was never intimidating — more frustrating, overwhelming and isolating.

He continued, “I endured being called the N-word, followed and taunted with ‘White power!’ There were countless microaggressions. When I reported incidents, some in the community would say, ‘Well, I didn’t see it,’ or ‘I didn’t think it was racist.’”

Now, Tillman reigns as a trailblazer for the Emmys, beating out his co-star and fellow historic nominee Zack Cherry. Tillman also reigns as the first openly gay Black man to earn the recognition. In his acceptance speech, the 41-year-old spoke of the first person who believed in his gift, his first acting coach.

“You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public,” Tillman joked before revealing who inspired his speech.

He continued, “My first acting coach was tough, y’all, but all great mothers are. Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you… As my mama would say, ‘look at God.’”

