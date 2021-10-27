Trans Activist Who Staged Netflix Walkout Against Dave Chapelle Special Called Out For Old Anti-Asian Tweets

In a case of instant karma, the trans activist who has made media headlines for staging a walkout at Netflix against Dave Chappelle’s comedy special has been called out for old racist tweets.

Ashlee Marie Preston came under fire while planning a walkout with Netflix employees over Chappelle’s jokes about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities in his latest comedy special, The Closer. Despite Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ apologies and pleas to reach common ground with his staffers, a group of upset workers walked out of the headquarters in Los Angeles and took to the streets last week.

During the walkout, Preston blasted Sarandos as being “out of touch” with the people of color around him whom she feels “don’t understand intersectionality,” Insider reports.

“I think, ultimately, we’re up against a new emergence of the ‘hate economy,’ and there is this manipulation of algorithmic science that distorts the way that we perceive ourselves and others,” Preston said during the rally. “And I think that companies like Netflix, Facebook, and Instagram, they play into it and they monetize it.”

In recent years, Preston has made a name for herself in politics, serving as a campaign surrogate for Sen. Elizabeth Warren in California during Warren’s run for president in 2020.

But in an ironic turn of events, Preston is being called out for 2019 controversial tweets that have been deemed “racist, homophobic, and misogynistic in nature.” At the time of the negative media attention, Preston apologized for her racist tweets, saying, “Taking accountability for the past, staying rooted in the present, and absorbing lessons for the future.”

Taking accountability for the past, staying rooted in the present, and absorbing lessons for the future. pic.twitter.com/yDGXLKX8jU — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 14, 2019

However, Preston’s old tweets resurfaced again last week after journalist Matt Orfalea shared screenshots.

COMEDY: The protest accusing comedians of LGBT phobia, hate speech, & violence is led by Warren surrogate who threatened violence against an "ass fuck boy" "dick rider", banished "that faggot fucker", and bragged of performing actual violence on "this Asian bitches head". pic.twitter.com/DMHD1XAzKQ — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) October 21, 2021

After receiving backlash online, Preston posted a video statement blasting those attempting to shame her for not being “perfect” and “flawed.”

“It’ll take more than tweets from nearly a decade ago, that y’all already weaponized against me 2 years ago, to stop me from doing the work that’ll free us ALL, today,” Preston captioned a tweet. “This is so old and I’ve already taken accountability for it. There’s no scandal here. See my IG for the full vid.”