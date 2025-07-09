News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mounting Trash Piles Drive City Of Philadelphia To Reach Agreement with Union Videos circulating on social media captured streets and entire lots overflowing with trash







Trash piled up across Northeast Philadelphia as AFSCME District Council 33’s citywide strike stretched into its eighth day, ultimately leading to a deal between the union and city officials.

Videos circulating on social media captured streets and entire lots overflowing with trash as 9,000 workers from Philadelphia’s largest blue-collar union went on strike after weeks of stalled pay negotiations. A 6ABC reporter shared a TikTok video highlighting the massive buildup of waste at Northeast Avenue and Gorman Street by the seventh day of the citywide walkout.

The trash pileup became a defining image of a chaotic week for Philadelphia residents, who also faced long wait times on 911 calls and the closure of libraries and pools during the peak of summer heat. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 33 represents 9,000 city employees, including police dispatchers, crossing guards, maintenance workers at Philadelphia International Airport, city sanitation workers who collect weekly trash pickups, and many more..

This marked its first major strike in nearly 40 years, with the last strike lasting 20 days and leaving the city’s streets overflowing with trash. To avoid things getting even worse, city officials worked to reach a deal, which was announced on July 9.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the new three-year agreement grants District Council 33 members a total of a 14% raise during her first term. With the union already receiving a 5% increase in her first year, the new deal is likely to add another 9% in raises to be distributed over the remaining three years.

“We’re valuing our workforce and we’re safeguarding our city’s hard-earned fiscal stability at the same time. The strike is over!” Parker declared.

DC 33 President Greg Boulware confirmed the new agreement requires union members to return to work by July 9 or “as soon as they can get to work.” While a deal was reached, Boulware noted the union isn’t fully satisfied with the outcome.

“There’s a deal that’s been reached, unfortunately,” Boulware said. “I’m not happy or satisfied with the outcome of things.”

The deal marks only a tentative end to the strike, as the new contract still awaits ratification by DC 33 members.

RELATED CONTENT: Do Better: Patrons Skip Out On $200 Bill, ‘Dine-and-Dash’ Fails Black-Owned Restaurants