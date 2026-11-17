Photo by Bestbe Models: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-in-silver-colored-crown-looking-right-side-2062542/ News by Sidnee Michelle U.S. Travel Restrictions Force African Beauty Queens Out Of Miss Universe 2026 Competition The withdrawals come amid expanded U.S. travel restrictions affecting dozens of countries.







U.S. travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration have forced several African beauty queens to withdraw from the 2026 Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico, preventing them from representing their countries on the international stage, People reports.

At least four African contestants have withdrawn from the pageant, including representatives from Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Angola, according to the outlet. Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall has also struggled to secure a visa ahead of the Nov. 24 finale.

The withdrawals come amid expanded U.S. travel restrictions affecting dozens of countries, including several African nations. Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect Jan. 1, restricts entry and visa issuance for certain foreign nationals, including those seeking visitor visas.

Zambia’s representative, Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka, a 25-year-old registered nurse, was among the first contestants to withdraw. Pageant organizers attributed her absence to U.S. immigration restrictions rather than problems with her application.

The Republic of the Congo’s Georgina Kambongo, who was set to become her country’s first Miss Universe representative, was also unable to participate.

Meanwhile, Hall has spent weeks attempting to secure travel authorization, according to BBC News.

“We have been back and forth, trying to get my visa approved,” Hall said in an Instagram video.

Hall also expressed solidarity with fellow African contestants experiencing similar challenges.

“I am not alone in this predicament. Some of my African sisters are facing the same predicament, and I know exactly what they are going through,” she said.

The visa restrictions have raised concerns about opportunities for African women to participate in international competitions, particularly as contestants lose the chance to showcase their countries and cultures before a global audience.

The 75th Miss Universe competition is expected to feature contestants from around the world, with preliminary events already underway in Puerto Rico.

The winner is scheduled to be crowned Nov. 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

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