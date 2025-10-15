Let The Church Say, ‘AMEN:’ Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Baptized Before Latest NFL Game

Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie Travis Hunter has experienced several changes since graduating from college, including marriage, becoming a father, making the NFL, and now, being baptized.

A social media post reveals the former Colorado Buffaloes football player was baptized before his most recent game against the Seattle Seahawks. The video clip, posted by Kristine Love, shows Hunter going through the process as his head is dunked in the water, revealing his trademark smile after the baptism was completed.

“Couldn’t find my keys this morning and was late for church, only to come upon Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Hunter getting baptized! He asked to come get baptized before today’s game. Thank you, Jesus, for touching this young man’s life! 🙌🏼🔥👑🦁🥰 #jacksonvillejaguars #jacksonvillejaguarsfootball #travishunter #celebrationchurch“

According to ESPN, the ceremony took place at the Celebration Church in his new hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., before the Game 6 matchup against the Seahawks. The two-way player, selected at No. 2 in this year’s NFL Draft, has had his life altered since graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder as a Heisman Trophy winner. He married his long-time girlfriend, witnessed the birth of his child, moved to Florida, bought a home, and now has accepted the Lord as his savior.

He told the media outlet that this has been in the works and he has changed his life to “become a better man.”

“It’s Sunday. It’s God’s day. I’ve been planning to go get baptized for a minute. I changed my life over to become a better man,” Hunter said. “It means a lot. I’m becoming a better man and leaving my old self and starting a new chapter.”

Unfortunately, on the football field, that new chapter started with a loss as the Jaguars were defeated by their opponent, 20-12. Hunter, who plays on both defense and offense, had a stat line of catching four passes for 15 yards while having two tackles on the defensive end. For the season, he has 20 receptions and 197 receiving yards.

RELATED CONTENT: Final Fugitive Cornered: Gas Forces Louisiana Fugitive Derrick Groves Out Of Atlanta Hideout