Travis Hunter Wears Pink Cleats For Purpose

In the last game that Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter played, he was wearing some pink cleats, but it wasn’t done for fashion purposes; it represented an initiative between the NFL and the American Cancer Society.

According to the Jacksonville, Florida Times-Union, the former Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way player was seen wearing his adidas “Shock Pink” adizero Electric II cleats. Hunter wore the footwear during warmups before the Jaguars faced the Kansas City Chiefs.

The initiative is bringing awareness to cancer this month with the NFL’s “Crucial Catch.”

The league has partnered with the American Cancer Society to help people detect cancer in its early stages, thereby saving lives. Hence the name “Crucial Catch.”

The program was launched in 2009, with a focus on early detection and prevention. Crucial Catch has raised over $35 million and reached nearly two million people with interventions aimed at increasing cancer screenings and improving outcomes.

Grants are distributed to health centers in the markets of all NFL team to give greater access to cancer screenings and preventive treatments. These grants have supported more than 840,000 cancer screenings in communities with the greatest need.

Maybe the cleats gave him an unexpected edge in the game against the Chiefs, which ended in a Jaguars victory.

According to Pro Football Talk, Hunter had his biggest game on offense. He caught three passes for a career-high 64 yards, including a 44-yard reception that put the team in line to score a touchdown in the third quarter. Another catch, for 12 yards, helped the Jaguars get a first down, while another pass he caught, for eight yards, set the team up for a 52-yard field goal.

Before this game, Hunter, who also plays defense, averaged less than 30 receiving yards. The Jaguars came away wth the victory, 31-28.

