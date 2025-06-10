Travis Hunter Purchases $3.275M Home In Jacksonville

Travis Hunter has purchased a $3.275 million home in Deerwood Country Club, the Jacksonville, Florida-based gated community .

According to The Jacksonville Daily Record, the Heisman Trophy winner with the University of Colorado and the second player selected in this year’s NFL Draft, bought an 8,125-square-foot, two-story, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home that has a four-car garage.

Records show that the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie bought the 13-room home on May 30.

The agent, Angela Stringfellow, who sold Hunter the home, said the sale set a record for the Deerwood Country Club. The house sits on a 7.5-acre property that includes a pool and a tennis court. NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion LeRoy Butler, a star with the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s, once owned the home.

Hunter isn’t the only Jaguars player (past or present) living in the community; former placekicker Josh Scobee and defensive tackle John Henderson also own property there.

Jacksonville.com reported that Hunter bought his mother a five-bedroom house in Savannah, Georgia, in 2024. Hunter’s generosity isn’t a one time thing. At his recent wedding to his college sweetheart, Leanna Lenne, Hunter gifted his new wife a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800, which can sell for a half-million Euros.

Before entering the NFL Draft, Hunter, a cornerback and wide receiver, became the first true two-way player to win the Heisman since Syracuse’s Ernie Davis in 1961, a capstone on a remarkable season that saw him become the first player in NCAA history to post 92 receptions for 1,152 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions in a single season.

Hunter recently signed a contract with Jacksonville for $46,649,104 over four years with a fifth-year option.

