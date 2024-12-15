Sports by Daniel Johnson Travis Hunter Wins Heisman, Capping One Of A Kind Season Hunter became the first true two-way player to win the Heisman since Syracuse's Ernie Davis in 1961, a capstone on a remarkable season







Travis Hunter’s season was so unique that in addition to the Heisman, which he was awarded on Dec. 14, he won awards for college football’s best wide receiver and its best defensive player.

According to The Athletic, Hunter became the first true two-way player to win the Heisman since Syracuse’s Ernie Davis in 1961, a capstone on a remarkable season that saw him become the first player in NCAA history to post 92 receptions for 1,152 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in a single season.

"I want to thank Coach Prime, Shedeur. Man, y'all changed my life forever."



Although most will compare Hunter to Charles Woodson, as he was the last non-offensive player to win the award, even Woodson doesn’t quite believe that’s a fair comparison for what Hunter has done, as he told The Athletic.

“They sprinkled me out there (on offense) when they needed a play. I didn’t do a whole lot of offense,” Woodson said. “Travis actually plays both sides of the ball. You can say he’s a two-way player that played defense, but I’m still the only defensive player to win it.”

Hunter has been supported in his desire to play both sides of the ball by his head coach, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders since the two were at Jackson State together, and as it did at that level, it produced tremendous results at the Power 5 level.

In November, Sanders made his position on Hunter clear, “Travis gets my vote. Travis is the best player in college football. Truly Shedeur is that guy. He’s the catalyst, he makes everything go and enables Travis to be Travis, but Travis Hunter is doing something we’ve never seen before.”

On Dec. 14, the Heisman voters agreed, and in a race that ended in the closest finish since 2009, Hunter’s spectacular season was enough for him to overcome numbers not seen from a running back since Barry Sanders’ incredible 1988 season.

Now, Hunter will head to the next level after Colorado plays in the Alamo Bowl against BYU, and he is expected to be one of the first names off the board in April, alongside his quarterback and Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders.

Scouts project that Hunter will likely have to choose a position in the NFL due to the jump in competition level, the most likely outcome, according to The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler, is that Hunter plays cornerback and has some packages where he is deployed as a wide receiver.

He is, however, seen as as near a lock to go top-five as there is, largely due to his instinctive ability to create big plays and a complete lack of character concerns off the field.

That character was on display during his acceptance speech as he took time to thank his father, who watched the ceremony from home.

“I want to say something to my father. He’s not here and wasn’t able to make it but I know you’re watching on TV,” Hunter said. “Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through man…Now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man.”

Hunter continued, his voice cracking with emotion.

“All the times that you didn’t get to see me, or the times you did come to see my games. From not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can’t, but trust me, I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home. I love you.”

