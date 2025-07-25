Travis Hunter’s Dad Arrested For Alleged Probation Violation, Later Released

Travis Hunter Sr., the father of former Colorado Buffaloes football star Travis Hunter, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

According to USA Today, Hunter Sr. was picked up in Palm Beach County, Florida. An arrest warrant was issued July 10 after Hunter’s probation officer said his location was not known for 11 minutes on June 28. He stated that he was “too far away from his monitoring device to be accurately tracked.”

Hunter Sr. was taken in July 22 and was held with no bond. The probation officer’s report claimed that a “bracelet gone” alarm alerted him between 8:07 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on June 28.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Hunter Sr. was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on July 24 after Circuit Judge Howard Coates agreed to have the violation withdrawn. He ordered that Hunter Sr. be reinstated to the original terms of the probation.

“Given the specific circumstances in this case, there was an attempt to remedy this prior to the arrest, it just happened too quickly,” Assistant State Attorney Alejandro Dermody-McKeen said. “The state withdraws the violation of probation.”

Hunter Sr.’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said it wasn’t “a substantial violation in terms of the law and in terms of what the accusations are.”

Hunter Sr. is currently on probation for three years in Palm Beach County after he was convicted of gun and drug charges in 2024. In May, he requested to have the court convert his remaining sentence of community control supervision to a less restrictive form of probation. He made the request so he could “assist his son with furthering his very promising career with the National Football League.”

Coates denied the request because he did not want it to appear that Hunter Sr. was receiving special treatment.

