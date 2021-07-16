Travis Scott Collaborates with Connected Cannabis to Launch a Weed Product, Cactus Farms

Travis Scott has grown his burgeoning business portfolio with a new partnership with Connected Cannabis.

According to an Instagram post on harvesthoc, the collaboration is named Cactus Farms.

“What do you get when you cross one of the biggest entertainers in the world with the best weed on the planet? Cactus Farms,” it read.

After smoking through more weed than a cannabis sommelier, Travis handpicked his perfect strain for the brand’s initial debut. Powered by Connected, this indica-leaning hybrid has a dense, purple bud structure that smokes with the same experience as sipping a fine wine.

“Launching in both California at Harvest of Venice and all Arizona Harvest locations July 10th (Including AZ Natural Selections). Will you be one of the first to secure the bag? (No online pre-orders | no limit)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvest House of Cannabis (@harvesthoc)

According to Connected Cannabis, the indica-leaning strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”

Scott has been keeping his profile full with his collaborative efforts and the building of his empire. Just last month, the 29-year-old entrepreneurial artist has partnered with designer Kim Jones to present Dior’s spring 2022 men’s collection, which was the first time the French fashion house had collaborated with a hip-hop artist. In fact, it’s the first time Dior had partnered with any musician.

Back in April, Travis Scott was working to strengthen his philanthropy arm by providing more fully paid scholarships for students of HBCUs.

“When we did the past scholarships, the freshmen couldn’t even go to campus because of the pandemic. They couldn’t even enjoy the campus life, and their parents probably couldn’t go to work. I just wanted to help,” he said. “The connectivity between that and my grandfather, and helping some of these kids who come from the same community I come from, it’s important. Especially some of these kids that go to HBCUs. My sister goes to Howard University, and my brother goes to Prairie View A&M. A lot of people will get a lot of stuff done if the hardship wasn’t on them. So anytime you can come through and take that burden off their back, it’s amazing.”