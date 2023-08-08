Travis Scott Settles 3rd Lawsuit From Astroworld’s Stampede

After 10 people died and hundreds of others were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on November 5, 2021, several families sued.

The families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez have settled their lawsuits, and Rolling Stone reports the family of John Hilgert, who was 14 years old at the time of death, settled its lawsuit against Live Nation, Travis Scott, and other Astroworld organizers six months ago.

Terms of the Hilgert’s family settlement were not disclosed, but the legal papers filed in Harris County were reviewed by Rolling Stone. According to the magazine, the family handed in a notice of non-suit with prejudice in February 2023, effectively withdrawing their case. Defendants listed in the filing included Scott, Live Nation, Scoremore, and several security companies.

There are still other pending lawsuits, and Scott, Live Nation, and connected companies are still facing civil suits from thousands of attendees. There are hundreds of millions of dollars in potential damages at stake.

Although there were injuries and death, none of the organizers or Scott are facing criminal charges after a grand jury determined in July 2023 that no one involved with the festival was criminally responsible.

The Houston Police Department released a nearly 1,300-page report into the tragedy in late July 2023 after an extensive investigation. According to Rolling Stone, “the report detailed a chaotic scene in which fans, security personnel, and camera operators tried to relay the danger early in the show as the crowd constricted and festivalgoers were crushed—but the concert went on for an hour before finally concluding.”

Several weeks after the tragedy, Scott said he didn’t know what was going on when the stampede occurred. The incidents took place on the first night of the festival. It was the third year that he held Astroworld Festival.

According to Local 10, victims from the show who died ranged from 9 to 27 years old. Approximately 300 attendees were injured and treated at the venue; 25 people were taken to local hospitals.

