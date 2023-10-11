Issa Travesty: Travis Scott Tickets Resell As Low As $7 For ‘Utopia–Circus Maximus Tour

With all of the discussions of rap music and its declining sales, another example points to Texas native recording artist Travis Scott and his reportedly poor ticket sales.

According to Complex, Scott’s latest tour, “Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour,” his first set of shows since the tragic Astroworld Festival in 2021, starts on Oct. 11 in Charlotte, NC. The tour was reportedly sold out in August through the run of dates. Yet, the demand for tickets has gone down to as low as $7 a ticket on the resale market.

StubHub listed several tickets, sold in pairs for $7. The regular price of tickets bought from Ticketmaster is listed at $109.50 in a section of comparable value. The tour, named after his latest album, Utopia and his film, Circus Maximus, is scheduled to hit Atlanta, Boston, Las Vegas, and Nashville, and will have its last performance in Toronto on Dec. 29.

Some people took to social media to address the lower prices being offered in some states.

Travis Scott tickets cost less than a Chipotle bowl pic.twitter.com/l6JnJt66KY — aaron (@stockxsucks) October 10, 2023

The irony of the tickets being sold at such a discount is that people and/or companies purchased many tickets for the sole purpose of reselling at a higher price point. Now, they are taking a loss due to the lack of demand, and are selling the tickets very cheaply to try to soften the loss.

Travis Scott tour tickets are only $8 because a reseller who bought thousands of tickets could not sell them all pic.twitter.com/wqdHMG5KvO — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) October 11, 2023

Although the rapper has embarked on continuing his career after the Astroworld tragedy, he is still in the midst of trying to settle cases associated with the festival. Ten patrons passed away and hundreds of others were injured on November 5, 2021.

Travis Scott’s downfall has to be documented… Tickets are less than $25 right now. Who lost money pic.twitter.com/bt2vz7iQ4f — Rios (@riostoriches) October 11, 2023

In August, the families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez settled their lawsuits, and Rolling Stone reported the family of John Hilgert, who was 14 years old at the time of death, settled its lawsuit against Live Nation, Travis Scott, and other Astroworld organizers eight months ago.

Paying $320 for a ticket>>> The true hypebeast experience Travis Scott has envisioned pic.twitter.com/eitNJZTIXz — Bryce (@FittsBryce) October 11, 2023

Other lawsuits are still pending and Scott, Live Nation, and connected companies are still facing civil suits from thousands of attendees. There are hundreds of millions of dollars in potential damages at stake.

Travis Scott’s tickets are $9 omgggg lol Not even verified resales. His tour starts today In Charlotte. — ️J.Baby (@_AngelicaJ9) October 11, 2023

Group of ticket scalpers are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars on Travis Scott’s tour They mass-bought tickets upon release & now there are tickets selling for as low as $20 because they overestimated demand Finally these people take a well deserved L. pic.twitter.com/mhEfzGqf1C — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) October 5, 2023

