Treasury Secretary Gives Reality Check On $2K Rebate Promised By Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said "We will see" on if the checks come into fruition.







The U.S. Treasury Secretary has given a different answer about the reality of $2K rebate checks than Donald Trump.

The supposed rebate checks would help subsidize the cost of tariffs enacted during his second presidency. Despite Trump’s proclamation that every American earning under a certain income level will receive the checks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared some insight on what needs to happen for citizens to cash in.

According to CNN, Bessent appeared on the Nov. 16 episode of Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” to provide a clearer timeline for if and when the rebates would arrive. If approved, they would go to ‘working families” with an income limit, but he did not specify the exact criteria.

“We will see. We need legislation for that,” explained Bessent. “Those could go out.”

While asserting that the check’s implementations are not solely in Trump’s hands, Bessent also blamed another branch of government if Americans do not receive the tariff rebates. He noted the role the Supreme Court plays in getting the checks out there.

Currently, the Supreme Court sits at odds with Trump over his implementation of tariffs, which they could strike down if they decide against Trump’s use of emergency law.

“I don’t think this ruling is going to go against us, but if it does, what’s (the Supreme Court’s) plan for refunds? Because how is this going to get to consumers? Are they just going to hand some of these importers big windfalls?” added Bessent.

While many doubt the checks will come into fruition, Trump officials remain positively vague about their rollout. The president posted on Truth Social, sharing his perspective on the success of tariffs and how the substantial rebates will be granted to most citizens. Funding for the rebates would reportedly come from the collected tariffs.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER… A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone,” wrote the president.

While Trump remains unabashedly sure about the checks, his team remains cautiously optimistic about whether the necessary parties will approve their allocation. In the meantime, the continuation of trade agreements with testy partners like China makes current items, like technology, also in flux price-wise.

However, given the upcoming holiday season, the Trump administration appears eager to use this win to validate the president’s pricey tax and inflation moves.

