The 'Tree' Dancers In Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Scored Winning Paychecks







While Bad Bunny did his thing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show, unlikely standouts also got their own shine.

Viewers noticed something more than wind swinging the grassy features during Bad Bunny’s expansive Super Bowl halftime performance. Those tall bushels happened to be paid performers themselves, as the dancers became fan favorites following the show. The “tree people” shuffled on and off the field, capturing the hearts of social media.

While the “tree people” were relegated to the background, they were compensated for their work. Cllct Media Founder Darren Rovell confirmed their payouts for the Big Game, including rehearsal time.

People inside trees were paid $18.70 an hour for 70 hours of work ($1,309).



Included 8 days of rehearsals + Game Day. https://t.co/dEO40GOhje — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 9, 2026

While not as much as other career hourly pay, the dancers were able to take part in the historic performance by the Puerto Rican singer. With more than $1K in payouts for just over a week of work, with the majority of it just standing, some could even consider the tradeoff worth it.

Plus, the tree dancers captivated social media, as they became a sight to behold on screen for the unusual-looking movement.

therapist: tree people arent real, they can’t hurt you

tree people: pic.twitter.com/SpKChx2kCw — maggie 🧸 (@barkymarsh) February 9, 2026

I don't care what else happens this year…I'm going to be a tree person on Halloween. Drunk people be warned. pic.twitter.com/6xAgvCAUPL — ✨ Melissa Enchanted✨ (@MelissaEnchant) February 9, 2026

As for the main star, Bad Bunny, his payout equaled exposure. Super Bowl Halftime performers go famously uncompensated for their work. However, given that viewership usually totals over 100 million, the pro-bono showcase is considered a great honor and publicity opportunity. Apple Music, which produces the halftime show, has already noted how Bad Bunny’s listenership grew on the streaming platform since his performance.

Despite some naysayers, Bad Bunny’s show was well received by fans, appreciating his display of the Latin diaspora and culture. However, the tree dancers have become an unlikely breakout for the memorable show, becoming a new beacon of pop culture.

