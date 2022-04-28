TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Launch Texture Certification Program to Educate Stylists Nationwide in Textured Hair Care

Continuing their mission to bring quality salon care to women everywhere, TRESemmé is launching a new Texture Certification Program that will train and certify licensed hair professionals nationwide in treating, cutting, and styling textured hair.

This program is an expansion of the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund, which was launched in 2020 to address bias and inequality throughout the beauty, fashion and entertainment industries. Created in partnership with textured hair expert and educator Diane Da Costa of SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTextured Academy, and shaped by celebrity stylists and TRESemmé ambassadors Lacy Redway and Nai’vasha, the TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program will grant licensed U.S. stylists the opportunity to advance their skillset and ensure a fundamental understanding of textured, curly and coily hair care. By the end of 2022, TRESemmé aims to certify more than 1,000 stylists with this continuing education program, according to a press release.

To counteract the lack of textured hair training offered in cosmetology schools, the TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program is designed to train licensed U.S. stylists who need additional instruction on how to treat and style textured hair types. Currently, no state cosmetology licensing departments require a fundamental understanding of textured and coily hair care, resulting in fewer stylists with the professional skills to serve diverse hair types. Informed by a nationwide survey of consumer clients and stylists, the program leverages findings from TRESemmé’s Hair Bias Report that revealed 86% of Black women reported facing challenges in finding consistent, quality hair care at salons. Experiences ranged from difficulty finding a stylist who can care for their type or texture of hair, to facing bias and discrimination in the salon chair. Similarly, 65% of professional stylists wish they had more training on textured and coily hair (a number that jumps to 70% among white stylists). The TRESemmé x SimpleeBEAUTIFUL Texture Certification Program will help to advance stylists’ cosmetology education and practice, and provide them with the vocabulary and skills required to confidently and competently serve all clients, no matter their hair type.