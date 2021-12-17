Trevor Noah Sues Hospital and Orthopedic Surgeon In New York for Alleged Botched Surgery

A lawsuit has been filed in New York by Trevor Noah against a prominent New York City hospital after allegedly messing up surgery the comedian underwent last year.

According to Law and Crime, the popular host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central sued a New York City doctor, Dr. Riley J. Williams III, who is an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court in New York County. Noah stated that he became a patient between Aug. 25, 2020, and Dec. 17, 2020, and underwent surgery on Nov. 23, 2020.

In the papers submitted to the court, Noah stated that he suffered painful injuries and sustained “severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain.”

According to the suit. Noah was confined to a bed for an extended period and had to get hospital and medical aid as he “suffered loss of enjoyment of life.” Noah also stated that due to the injuries suffered, he will sustain “similar damages in the future.”

The hospital responded to the lawsuit by saying his claims “are meritless.”

Hospital for Special Surgery stated in an email to Law and Crime that “HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless. Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient. HSS is committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year. This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally.”

The Hospital for Special Surgery lists itself as the “Official Hospital of the New York Giants, Mets, Knicks, Red Bulls, as well as the Brooklyn Nets, NYRR, USA Basketball and many more,” according to its website.