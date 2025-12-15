Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trouble Trey: Trey Songz Faces New Legal Trouble Over Alleged NYC Nightclub Assault The newest incident adds to the list of the singer's legal problems.







Trey Songz may have another legal battle on his hands.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Dec. 14 at the Dramma nightclub in New York City, when, according to Hot 97, the 41-year-old R&B singer, allegedly hit an employee.

According to reports, Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, became “needlessly irate” after a Mira employee told him the club was closing around 4 a.m. The exchange prompted Songz to allegedly punch the worker.

Police promptly arrested Songz on an assault charge, with a separate second-degree mischief charge from another unrelated incident. Earlier that evening, Songz reportedly damaged property totaling roughly $1,500 during an incident at Mira, leading to his second charge.

After appearing in Manhattan Criminal Court later that morning, the judge allowed Songz’s release on court-ordered conditions.

“The incident overnight Saturday into Sunday began when Neverson (Trey Songz) was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him,” wrote Songz’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster. “His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion. Despite being the target of the initial provocation, Trey was arrested. Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain. Trey is cooperating fully in both matters, and we are confident the full context and facts will come to light.”

The news adds to the list of Songz’s controversies, including a July incident where he allegedly punched a cameraman at a Long Island nightclub. In September, Songz settled a $25 million sexual assault lawsuit.

The nightclub worker was granted an order of protection as the court determines future proceedings.

