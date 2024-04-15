Legal by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trey Songz Settles With Woman In $25 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit The unidentified woman accused Songz of sexually assaulting her in 2016 at a private party in Los Angeles.









Trey Songz won’t be headed to trial this fall after settling with a woman who named him in a $25 million sexual assault lawsuit.

The Grammy-nominated singer filed recent documents informing the courts that he reached a confidential conditional settlement with a “Jane Doe” accusing him of violently raping her in 2016, Radar Online reports. The lawsuit demanded $25 million from Songz (real name Tremaine Neverson), but the settlement terms have not been disclosed.

A trial was due to begin on Sept. 16 but will be vacated if the settlement agreement is met.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” the document states. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than June 10, 2024.”

The unidentified woman accused Songz of sexually assaulting her on March 24, 2016, after she attended a private party at a Los Angeles residence. The woman admitted to sleeping with the singer on another occasion before the alleged assault and assumed they would engage in a “consensual sexual encounter” during the party.

However, after inviting her upstairs, Jane Doe claims she was forcibly anally raped after denying the singer’s alleged requests for anal sex.

“While going up the stairs at the Home, Songz repeatedly asked [Doe] if DEFENDANT SONGZ could “get that a–,” meaning have anal sex. “[Doe] repeatedly told DEFENDANT SONGZ NO in response to DEFENDANT SONGZ’s requests,” the lawsuit alleges.

“[Doe] alleges that after entering the upstairs bedroom, DEFENDANT SONGZ immediately threw [Doe] to the ground, pulled her dress up, ripped her panties off, pinned [Doe] face down on the floor, scratching her elbows and knees, and forced his penis into [Doe’s] anus without [Doe’s] consent, causing severe physical and emotional injury. [Doe] screamed in pain, fought to get free, and begged Songs to stop but was overpowered by DEFENDANT SONGZ,” the lawsuit added.

The woman claims to have seen Songz multiple times after the alleged assault, and he berated her in front of others. The woman was suing Songz for $25 million in damages attributed to her alleged emotional and mental distress.

Songz attempted to get the lawsuit dismissed. The woman was represented by a lawyer who brought three separate cases against the singer, all dismissed by the court without a settlement.

RELATED CONTENT: Artist Trey Songz Lands in Legal Trouble After Turning Himself In For Alleged Bowling Alley Brawl in October