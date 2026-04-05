Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rapper Trick Daddy Gets Into It With AKAs After Raunchy Performance For Sorority’s Conference Trick Daddy disagreed with the sorority's recollection of the event.







It’s Trick Daddy versus the AKAs after the rapper received flack for his performance at the sorority’s conference.

The rapper performed at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference, leaving members uncomfortable with his lewd song lyrics. As Trick Daddy got into some of famous, and explicit, hits, the sorority’s directors shut the April 3 party down.

The regional director, Tiffany Moore Russell, addressed the incident that cut festivities short for the Step and Stroll Competition. The April 3 event had Trick Daddy performing as a special guest, in which Russell claims the sorority approved certain songs for his set list. Journalist Philip Lewis shared a screenshot of Russell’s apology statement member to her sorority sisters.

Trick Daddy’s performance during an Alpha Kappa Alpha conference was shut down early due to “disrespect for our organization and our brand” pic.twitter.com/AX8xsELyP4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

“The language, the lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were not acceptable,” stated Russell. “I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and our brand.”

After the Miami Hip Hop artist apparently went off the record, steering away from the agreed-upon songs, attire, and performance standard set by the sorority, Russell pulled the plug on his show. Several members of the sorority felt that his explicit language detracted from the event and disrespected the esteemed women’s organization.

According to attendees, Trick Daddy made suggestive comments to the crowd filled with distinguished and collegiate women. Complex reported that he even told the audience, “if you want your p-ssy ate, put your f-cking hands up.”

However, the rapper pushed back on the character defamation. While not admitting to whether or not he ignored the sorority’s requests, he emphasized that no one can censor a Trick Daddy concert.

Trick Daddy has responded: ‘Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that MF’in mic.



…Ain’t no clean versions. For any future MF that wants to book me, ain’t no clean version. I don’t know about a clean version.’ pic.twitter.com/F5LIUK11IG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

“You should have known that when y’all booked me,” he shared in a video to social media. “But don’t put out no statement talking about you gave me a playlist. This ain’t your wedding.”

In his defense, he said the sorority’s handling of the situation disrespected him as well. Now, both parties feel offended by the interaction.

“You turned my mic off. I felt disrespected…I left. I ain’t planning on ever going to no motherfucking social media,” he continued. “But now you done dirtied up my name… I gotta clear my name up.”

Others also noted that Trick Daddy’s brand of raunchy rapping may inherently conflict the sorority’s more professional stamp. Trick Daddy apparently agreed with the naysayers, letting the “saddity and sanctified” know that he will not bend for anyone.

“Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that MF’in mic,” he said in a 10 minute long video. “…Ain’t no clean versions. For any future MF that wants to book me, ain’t no clean version. I don’t know about a clean version.”

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