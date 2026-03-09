Trick Daddy Releases Self-Titled, ‘Trick Daddy Pots’ Cookware

Miami-based hip-hop legend and reality-TV star Trick Daddy recently introduced his latest venture, a premium cookware brand, aptly named “Trick Daddy Pots.”

The radio show host has partnered with The Source, a creative brand-building and digital merchandising platform, and Elevate Digital Merchandising, a leading TikTok Shop and e-commerce company, to release the 15-piece ceramic cookware collection. The Let’s Go rapper has been showing off his culinary skills on social media and has used his well-known cooking skills to branch out and launch this collection.

“I want people to feel proud in their kitchens,” said Trick Daddy. “This is about family, culture, and cooking with love. Trick Daddy Pots is for everybody.”

Trick Daddy Pots was inspired by the Miami businessman’s cooking content and his love for real food and real flavor, reflecting his philosophy of bringing people together through food. The collection includes fry pans, saucepans, stock pots, tempered glass lids, and multi-use utensils, all coated with a durable ceramic non-stick coating, heat-resistant construction, and an easy-clean design. The set can be purchased for $169.99 at the product’s website.



People who buy the pots will get:

1.5 Quart Saucepan with Lid

3 Quart Stock pot with Lid

7 Quart Stock Pot with Lid

8 Inch Skillet

11 Inch Skillet

4 Pieces Stainless Steel / Silicone Cooking Utensils

Stainless Steel Frying Basket

2 Pieces Oven Mittens

“Trick Daddy Pots is exactly the type of authentic, creator-led brand we exist to build,” said Ted Lucas of The Source. “It’s rooted in culture, community, and real storytelling, something consumers genuinely connect with.”

The rapper and now entrepreneur also has a restaurant in Miami, Sundays Eatery, which has been a soul food staple in “The Magic City” since 2019.

Real 106 Cleveland reported that Trick Daddy took to the stage with fellow artist, Ludacris, on March 8 at Jazz In The Gardens, where he performed several songs, including “Can’t F*** Wit Me,” “Sugar (Gimme Some),” and “Nann.”

