News by Kandiss Edwards 'You Don't Know Nann' About Trick Daddy's New Restaurant 'Sunday's Eatery' In Miami Gardens







Sunday’s Eatery’s new location is in Broward County, Florida. Its erection follows the success of Young’s original eatery in Miami Gardens. The new restaurant promises the same down-home, nostalgic menu that made the first location a Florida favorite.

The rapper said Sunday’s Eatery is focused on serving the people in his Florida community. While he could have chosen a location that is already economically thriving, he wanted to choose a location that served his people.

“We could have went to Wynwood. We could have went to South Beach. We could have went anywhere we wanted. … We wanted to go to Miami Gardens to show them that we are still for our people,” Young told the Miami Herald.

Sunday’s Eatery is known for offering Sunday meal recipes every day of the week. The menu consists of soul food dishes popular in the South.

At the opening, Trick Daddy said, “Where you can get a Sunday’s meal, any day of the week. I’m talking about the starches, your greens, your corn bread and meats. We’re gonna do something different here.”

The new site in Broward is part of Trick Daddy’s continued mission to bring his homegrown Southern-style cuisine to new neighborhoods. His inventory typically features dishes such as fried ribs, Cornish hens (baked and fried), greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and candied yams.

In 2019, Customer Chronic Chris told WVSN, “I think the food is excellent. I think it’s a real good, down-home flavor. Everything is cooked to perfection. I like everything. I mean, I’m on his plate eating.”

Trick Daddy remains active behind the scenes, working in the kitchen alongside his brand and hosting ventures, such as his Facebook cooking show, “Bleep I Got My Pots.”

He has also stayed visible in South Florida’s entertainment circles, blending artistry with culinary entrepreneurship. He told the Miami Herald he has plans to continue Sunday Eatery’s expansion, “Y’all get ready,” he warned. “We coming.”

