Triller Announces a Monthly Assembly for Black Creators

With all the conversation taking place recently about the lack of respect for Black creators on most social media platforms, one company is doing its part in showcasing Black creators on its stage.

Popular global social media and music discovery platform, Triller has just announced the launch of Assembly for Black Creators. This is a new virtual event series that will be starting October 20 and running monthly through the end of 2021. The series will build to the 1st annual Black Creator Conference, which will now be held in the first half of 2022.

“Building direct, equitable relationships between creator and brand is the driving force for Assembly for Black Creators,” said Bonin Bough, Triller’s Chief Growth Officer, in a written statement.

“With our innovative ‘Monetization Village,’ Black creators will work with best-in-class brands to gain a more substantial foothold in the ever-evolving digital marketing space. We’re fostering greater racial equity across media, and by bringing together creators and advertisers in a dynamic and supportive environment we will enhance opportunities for everyone.”

Empowering Black creators is the goal of Triller’s latest initiative. Assembly for Black Creators will deepen the pipeline of Black-owned content across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, sports, and other genres that can be assessed by consumer brands for integration and advertising opportunities. The Assembly will bring more than 250 Black content creators together with major brands, including Popeyes and Hallmark, that will allow the parties involved to forge relationships and create branded content.

The première of Assembly for Black Creators will be taking place on October 20, and then again on November 10, and finally on December 3. This will lead to the first Black Creator Conference that will transpire in 2022. The Collab Crib, which is a Black-owned, Atlanta-based influencer house is locked in as an advisor and curator. The first day-long event happening on October 20 will kick off with keynote addresses by music icons and Verzuz owners, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, as well as remarks from celebrated rapper-singer-producer Quavo, David Banner, and other luminaries.

Assembly for Black Creators will be featuring breakout and training sessions for creators who will be focused on digital design, new creator tools, augmented reality, culture marketing, virality & trends, and platform partnerships and brand building.

For more information, please visit https://assemblyforblackcreators.com.