Triller Introduces Jean-Michel Basquiat HBCU Tour Exhibit and First-Ever Live NFT Auction of Rare Photos

Triller x The Bishop Gallery will present the “Our Friend, Jean: HBCU Tour.” The exhibition will embark on a tour to eight HBCU (Historically Black Colleges/Universities) schools.

According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the tour will kick off in early 2022 and land in eight cities, where Alexis Adler will appear to share the works from the Alexis Adler Archive, featuring works from Basquiat and potential art donations to the schools.

These rare MOMENTS in the life of Basquiat are showcased in collaboration with the Bishop Gallery and collectors Alexis Adler, Basquiat’s close friend and roommate and Al Diaz, Co-Creator of SAMO©.

This year will mark an influential time for Triller, as they cap off a year of incredible events within the art and cultural community, allowing both recognized and up-and-coming talent to utilize the platform to present their creativity, whether it be through art or music.

They brought you Verzuz, they brought you an iconic creator universe, now they’ll bring you what may JUST be the most defining moment in art history with a first of its kind NFT drop featuring rare photography of the most important Neo-Impressionist artist of the modern time – Jean-Michel Basquiat.

On December 3rd 2021, for the first time ever, rare images of BASQUIAT will be introduced to the blockchain, giving the world a chance to own a piece of what made the art movement of the early 80s New York City so electric.

Powered by Triller, his personal moments of “genius at work” will be auctioned, amplifying Basquiat’s digital presence and outreach. This will be a generational bridge linking art enthusiasts across the spectrum, and extending interest far into the future.

The “Our Friend, Jean” NFT Auction will take place on the Trillernfts.com marketplace with exclusive previews and purchase opportunities onsite during Art Basel. In addition to the on-site auction at the Triller Miami event, there will be several central stage moments throughout the evening and live musical performances. The Bishop Gallery chose the TrillerNFT marketplace because the Triller platform has been specifically engineered to minimize the minting process’s computing costs and complexities to reduce the carbon footprint effects. The NFT’s that will be auctioned off are rare candid photographs of Jean-Michel Basquiat taken by Alexis Adler, who knew him best as a lover and a roommate.

Basquiat is loved, adored and is such an iconic cultural figure, a symbol that continues to attract the intrigue of art world giants and art lovers across the world. With his last physical art piece being sold for $110 million dollars, these NFT offerings are sure to be highly sought after with an unprecedented global bidding battle.

Additionally, during the week of Art Basel, starting Monday, November 29, in partnership with The Bishop Gallery, Triller will host the exclusive gallery experience showing works curated by The Bishop Gallery from Jean-Michel Basquiat. These artworks will be on loan from collectors who knew Jean-Michel as friends. They will be sharing their remembrances and untold stories about their friendship with Basquiat throughout the week.

Open to the public, guests can register for an invite for free here: TrillerArtBasel.com.