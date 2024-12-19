Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman U.S. Soccer Player Trinity Rodman Says Father, Dennis Rodman Has Not ‘Been A Dad’ To Her Rodman appeared on popular podcast "Call Her Daddy" to explain the viral scene where her father shockingly appeared at her Washington Spirit game in 2021.







Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis Rodman, says the NBA legend has not been a dad to her throughout her life.

In a recent interview, the U.S. soccer player and Olympic champion discussed their estranged relationship. Rodman appeared on the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy” to explain the viral scene in which her father shockingly appeared at her Washington Spirit game in 2021. Hollywood Unlocked reposted a clip of her explaining how she felt at the time.

“I’m already shi**ing my pants as it is. I’m stressed, like, oh my gosh, we have to win. We go, I’m playing. I think it’s, like, halfway through the first half, and I hear [his voice],” she recalled in the episode released on Dec. 18.

Rodman revealed she immediately cried on the field after seeing him and hearing his voice. She noted how her father had not been present leading up to this important game, and his appearance in the crowd triggered the emotional response.

“This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes, Dennis Rodman showed up to an NWSL [National Women’s Soccer League] game,” shared the 22-year-old. “But also, my dad, after YEARS, surprised me at a big game in my career. I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything. My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all, and most people don’t know that.”

Rodman refused to let her dad’s surprise take her out of the game. However, she says his showing up did mess with her mental state.

She noted that he had not been to any of her games for years. While she wanted to stay positive, when he asked to see her later, she revealed that they went on without seeing each other until 2024. Furthermore, she claims that Rodman wanted to show up to her big moment for the camera opportunity.

“I lost hope in like ever getting him back. It was just going to be like a ‘He’s popping in whenever he wants to be in a camera,” stated the athlete.” At that game, I don’t think it was for me; I think he wanted to have a good conscience and then be like headline, ‘Dennis Rodman Shows Up To His Daughter’s Game, An Important Quarterfinal In Her rookie year.'”

Rodman also attributes her father’s alcoholism as the reason why he cannot be a better parent.

“Even I think now hearing his voice is painful…Because I think it’s missing him mixed with ‘he’s an alcoholic,'” she expressed.

Despite the nature of their relationship, Rodman has empathy and hope that he will change.

“We don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months, if not years, without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me,” explained Rodman. “We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day, he’s human, I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl. That will never change. I will improve and look forward every day, as I hope he does.”

