by Shanique Yates Renowned Authors Kiese Laymon, Deesha Philyaw Announce New ‘True Stories’ Podcast There's a new podcast hitting airwaves soon and it is dedicated to authentic storytelling. "True Stories" will recognize and champion the work of renowned authors like Roxane Gay through hosts, fellow writers, Kiese Laymon And Deesha Philyaw.









If you have an affinity for authentic storytelling and uncovering stories that invoke emotion while also teaching invaluable lessons, this new podcast is made just for you!

Award-winning national news organization, Reckon and Ursa Story Company will partner with critically acclaimed writers Kiese Laymon and Deesha Philyaw to bring the True Stories podcast to listeners.

The show, which will focus on essays and journalism, has quite the lineup for its first season. Guests include The Heartbreak Years author Roxane Gay as well as prominent writers like Samantha Irby, Imani Perry, Alexander Chee, and a host of other notable storytellers whose work reflects the desire to share stories that leave an impact on the culture.

Philyaw, who authored The Secret Lives of Church Ladies, has also officially been named co-founder of the Ursa Story Company; and to celebrate the news, the team announced the launch of the podcast on social media.

We knew we wanted to make something different with Ursa, and as Deesha says in an upcoming podcast, “Why do something on somebody else's terms?”



“As we’ve seen with recent shakeups in the publishing and podcasting industries, it’s more critical than ever that we build our own communities and platforms outside of the traditional gatekeepers,” said Philyaw in an official statement. “Dawnie (Walton), Mark, and I are thrilled to keep building Ursa as a home for the great storytelling that we want to see and hear in the world, and keep doing it on our own terms.”

The Reckon True Stories platform commemorates refreshing and new nonfiction by focusing on essays, journalism, and memoirs that hone in on inspiration, changing the world while helping people to connect further.

Season one is set to launch on July 9.

