Employee Sues Truist Bank After Coworkers Trigger PTSD With Chucky Doll Debra Jones filed suit against Truist Bank, May 21. Jones claims employees at the Rocky Mount branch discriminated on her due to her disabilities.







A North Carolina bank employee is suing for “discrimination” after a manager allegedly placed a Chucky doll on her desk and mocked her disability.

Debra Jones filed suit against Truist Bank on May 21. Jones was an employee at the bank’s Rocky Mount branch.

Jones is diagnosed with multiple conditions, including major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and an autoimmune disorder, vitiligo. According to the Plaintiff, her training manager, Matthew Korr, attempted to trigger her by placing the doll of the horror movie character on her desk.

“Korr placed a Chucky doll — the doll that kills people– in Plaintiff’s office chair, which interfered with Plaintiff’s training. Korr’s actions caused harm to Plaintiff’s disabilities, worsened her medical condition, and caused Plaintiff to seek immediate medical attention. Plaintiff further contends that Korr laughed when he saw Plaintiff’s reaction to the Chucky doll.”

The incident caused Jones distress. Consequently, she received treatment from a medical professional. The woman was also placed on medical leave for eight weeks following the incident. She claims she was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Once she returned to work, Jones was under the supervision of a different employee, Jennifer Briley. She says the harassment did not end. Instead, the insensitive treatment continued with offensive comments made by Briley. She details a November 2024 incident in the lawsuit.

Jones’s suit contends that on or about Nov. 15, 2024, Plaintiff discovered a fraudulent check. After the discovery, Briley made a joke in the presence of Plaintiff and Briley’s team that Plaintiff was always a fraudulent vigilante. Briley and the team laughed at the joke even though Plaintiff was doing her job when she made the fraudulent discovery.”

Further incidents detailed include Briley allegedly speaking to Jones in an “aggressive loud tone” about her approved early departures and later, Briley allegedly imposed stricter lunch break rules and questioned her use of anxiety as an “excuse.” Jones contends these actions led to panic attacks and another medical leave.

Jones asserts that she was routinely subjected to discrimination and retaliation due to her disabilities and that Truist Bank failed to take effective remedial action despite being aware of the alleged misconduct. The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, back pay, and other relief for pecuniary and non-pecuniary losses, including emotional pain and suffering. A jury trial has been demanded.

