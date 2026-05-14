Politics by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Trump Says Americans’ Finances Aren’t On His Mind As Inflation Climbs Trump told reporters he was not considering the economic impact on Americans "even a little bit" during a recent interview.







President Donald Trump faces new criticism after saying he does not think about Americans’ financial struggles while inflation keeps rising and Black households report increasing economic pressure across the country.

While giving comments on the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, Trump told reporters he was not considering the economic impact on Americans “even a little bit” as his administration focuses on military and diplomatic efforts abroad. His remarks came on the same day new federal data showed inflation rose 3.8% in April compared to a year earlier, the highest increase in three years.

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran: they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody,” the president said.

According to a U.S. Department of Labor report, increases in gas, food, and housing costs were among the largest contributors to the latest inflation surge. Analysts and advocacy groups warned that Black Americans are facing greater hardship due to long-standing wealth and wage gaps.

The report pointed out that Black unemployment recently climbed to 7.3%, staying near levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery period. Civil rights organizations argued that the rising cost of living is worsening existing economic inequalities in Black communities.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, criticized Trump’s response, accusing the administration of overlooking the financial realities that working-class Americans face as prices continue to rise ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. He told The Grio, “The reckless Republican war of choice in Iran is crushing the financial situation of the American people. Donald Trump just made clear he doesn’t give a damn. At what point have you had enough?”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson also blamed Trump for increasing consumer costs and financial strain nationwide.

He told The Grio, “Life is getting more and more unaffordable every single day, and you bet that all of us will send Donald Trump a clear message in November when we head to the polls.”

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