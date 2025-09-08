Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Fans Booed Donald Trump Real Bad When He Pulled Up To The US Open Many fans had to wait longer to enter the stadium, missing start of men's final, even after a late start time due to the President's appearance







The President of the United States appeared at the U.S. Open in New York City, sparking boos from the fans in attendance, as paying fans had an elongated wait to enter the Arthur Ashe Stadium due to the enhanced security measures implemented for President Trump’s visit.

Various reports circulated through the media stating that the 47th president was booed when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the U.S. Open men’s final Sept. 7 in Flushing, Queens. The Huffington Post reported that the crowd booed Trump several times while tennis players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were on the court.

The tennis match was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. However, with extra security measures in place and with the arrival of Trump at the stadium, fans were kept outside longer than usual, and the game started nearly an hour later due to the president’s appearance at Arthur Ashe. During the national anthem, the audience did not seem happy with Trump as he was met with boos. Anytime he was shown on the Jumbotron screen, the crowd let out the boos, although at one point, the crowd reportedly cheered for Trump, but it was short-lived.

Other White House officials attending the event with him included Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with several family members of the president.

ESPN reported that the Secret Service responded to the president’s appearance at the U.S. Open.

“We recognize that enhanced security for the President’s visit to the US Open may have contributed to delays for attendees. We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding. Protecting the President required a comprehensive effort, and we are grateful to the US Tennis community and our New York public safety partners for their essential collaboration and support.”

The likelihood that Trump would be booed was an issue that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) tried to prepare for before the game. Reuters reported that the USTA sent a message to media outlets to “censor any reaction or protest to President Donald Trump during his appearance” at the stadium before the tennis match.

According to Newsweek, a memo obtained by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg’s Substack publication Bounces, the association requested that networks “refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity.”

Alcaraz did win the match in four sets.