Trump Campaign Won’t Commit To VP Debate With Kamala Harris Over ‘Democratic Ticket Uncertainty’ 

The Trump campaign claims they don’t know who will be on the Democratic ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris, so they won’t commit to a vice presidential debate.

In a statement released on Jul. 17, the campaign senior advisor, Brian Hughes, said committing to a date wouldn’t be fair to whoever Harris selects as a running mate, alluding to speculation that President Joe Biden may drop out of the race. “We don’t know who the Democratic nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention,” Hughes said in a statement.

“To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

On the same day, the Biden campaign said Harris agreed to debate GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) on either Aug. 12 or Aug. 13. after previously extending an invite for Jul. 23. Campaign spokesperson Brian Fallon said it was Trump’s team that mentioned a debate could happen “anytime, anyplace.” “Donald Trump is the one whose campaign said he would debate ‘anytime, anyplace’ and who picked JD Vance specifically for his debating skills,” Fallon said.

“Now suddenly, right after a damning new leak showing his support for a nationwide abortion ban, Vance is backing off a debate against Vice President Harris, who has spent the last two years prosecuting the case on behalf of reproductive freedom.”

According to The Associated Press, the two candidates have not been able to agree on the network partner and format, but they hope conversations will happen soon. In a recent interview, the first-term senator said that it is important for the public to see him debate Harris. “Obviously, we want to debate Vice President Harris because it’s important for the American people to see the contrast,” Vance said.

However, a number of Democratic supporters are already claiming that Harris will give Vance a debate he will never forget. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told reporters that “the V.P. will take it to JD Vance.” “The debate is going to have two parts to it,” she said. “It’s how strong our vice president is and how good her economic issues are. I’m looking forward to this debate.”

Similar thoughts have been expressed on social media. Biden-Harris spokesperson Quentin Fulks can be seen in a video calling Vance “boring and full of empty air” following his primetime speech on day two of the Republican National Convention. He said after “last night’s lackluster performance,” he wouldn’t want to debate Harris, either. “He might not have inspired a single American to vote for him, but he did provide a picture-perfect contrast,” Fulks said.

“He is a spineless backbencher desperate for Trump’s approval, while Vice President Harris is a powerful leader and a terrific partner to President Biden.”

Harris called Vance to congratulate him on his selection. While Vance said the vice president was “very gracious, very cordial” on the call, she pushed him to accept the terms of the debate. Virginia State University has been named as a potential host place for the debate, making it the first time a historically Black college or university (HBCU) hosted one.

