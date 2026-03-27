News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Pushes The Limit By Becoming The First Sitting President To Add His Signature To Paper Currency Polls reveal Americans wish the president would focus on the economy in another way like addressing the rising inflation rates and the heightened cost of gas and living expenses.







For the first time in the history of U.S. sitting presidents, President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on paper currency, NBC News reports.

The March 26 announcement from the Treasury Department said Trump’s signature will go on the bills in celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary, making a historic move as paper currency is known for carrying the Treasury Secretary’s and the Treasurer’s signature alone since it was first printed in 1861. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doesn’t seem to mind sharing. “The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable,” Bessent said in a statement.

“Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

Polls reveal that Americans wish the President would focus on the economy in other ways, such as addressing rising inflation and the increasing cost of gas and living expenses. However, Bessent feels Trump’s signature is a great way to celebrate where the country is going. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” the Treasury secretary said, according to Fox News.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”

Treasurer Brandon Beach seems to agree, saying adding Trump’s signature to U.S. currency is “not only appropriate, but also well-deserved,” labeling him as “the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival.”

The first $100 bills featuring Trump’s signature are scheduled to be produced in June, with additional denominations in the months that follow. But this is not the only new currency coming out.

Trump seems to be rolling out his own red carpets ahead of the 250th anniversary, unveiling a 24-karat commemorative gold coin featuring his image after a federal commission with a group of Trump-appointed members finally approved the design. The coin still has to go through Treasury approval.

Since returning to the Oval Office, the President has made moves to put his name to everything despite massive criticism. He added his notoriety to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., as well as discount drug programs, savings accounts, and proposed warships.

He made similar moves before leaving after his first term, stamping his name on COVID stimulus checks and giving direct cash payments to Americans during the pandemic.

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