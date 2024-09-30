News by Daniel Johnson Trump Tosses Chicken Nuggets At University Of Alabama Football Game Trump's visit to the football game, where he was accepted and seemingly praised by the crowd, stands in stark contrast to the coverage he has been receiving since he circulated a baseless conspiracy theory on the debate stage in early September.







As the University of Alabama’s 17-year-old freshman phenom Ryan Williams thrilled the crowd in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28 with a thrilling, impossible sideline catch against the University of Georgia, former President Donald Trump was being weird yet again.

This time, according to WFLA, the former president waved to the crowd before tossing several boxes of chicken nuggets to seemingly random football fans at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to The Associated Press, Trump was there as the guest of Ric Mayers Jr, an Alabama businessman who is also a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club. Mayers indicated to the AP that he wanted Trump to enjoy a warm welcome, which the crowd provided as they chanted “USA! USA!” while Trump tossed the nugget boxes.

Trump’s visit to the football game, where he was accepted and seemingly praised by the crowd, starkly contrasts the coverage he has been receiving since he circulated a baseless conspiracy theory on the debate stage in early September.

According to the AP, much of Trump’s appeal to conservatives, who have latched onto his “Make America Great Again” slogan, is the idea that America needs saving from Black and Brown people, especially Black and Brown immigrants.

Most of his supporters, however, would probably echo the sentiments of Shane Walsh, a 52-year-old businessman from Austin, Texas. Walsh said that although he doesn’t think the former president is a good person, despite his personal feelings about him, Walsh believes Trump is the kind of figure that should represent America.

“I don’t necessarily like him as a person, but I think Washington is broken, and it’s both parties’ faults — and Trump is the kind of guy who will stand up. He’s a lot of things, but weak isn’t one of them. He’s an optimistic guy; he just makes you believe that if he’s in charge. We’re going to be all right.” Walsh told the AP.

Although the crowd seemed to be solidly-pro Trump given their reaction, save for some boos and extended middle fingers, according to Braden Vick, the president of the University of Alabama’s College Democrats chapter, the truth on campus is opposite his reception at the game.

“There is, I think, a silent majority among the students that are not with Trump. We have this great atmosphere for a top-five game between these two teams, with playoff and championship implications, and it’s just a shame that Donald Trump has to try to ruin it with his selfishness,” Vick told the AP.

