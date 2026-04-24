News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Believes His 2019 Rally Had More Clout Than MLK Jr.’s ‘I Have A Dream’ Speech Data from the National Constitution Center recorded an estimated 250,000 people came to the nation’s capitol on August 28, 1963 to march for civil rights before hearing King’s speech.







While taking questions from the press, President Donald Trump compared the crowd size of his 2019 4th of July rally to the crowd size of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech, claiming he had “the exact same crowd.”

Trump opened up about the status of the construction at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and the renovation ideas he has for Washington, D.C., including the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, calling it “filthy” and “dirty” and in need of overdue upgrades. “It’s not representative of the country,” he said, according to The New York Times.

He held up pictures of the pool, which is more than 2,000 feet long, a historic site for many events like King’s speech that drew many people to hear. The president rambled about having the same amount for his 2019 rally, but also admitted it wasn’t even close. “That’s where Martin Luther King gave his great speech, and he had a million people, and I had the same exact crowd, maybe a little bit more, but they said I had 45,000 people,” Trump said.

“I have pictures of Martin Luther King’s crowd, my crowd, it’s the exact same everything, but it was 70 years difference. The exact same crowd. I actually had more people, but that’s OK. They gave him, they gave him a million people.”

Trump: "That's where Martin Luther King gave his great speech. He had a million people. And I had the same exact crowd, maybe a little bit more. I actually had more people." pic.twitter.com/lDvIjei2WN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2026

Data from the National Constitution Center recorded an estimated 250,000 people came to the nation’s capital on Aug. 28, 1963, to march for civil rights before hearing King’s speech.

This isn’t the first time Trump has tried to compare participation at his events to other Black dignitaries like former President Barack Obama.

When the media released photographs in 2017 that appeared to show more people attending Obama’s 2009 inauguration, he claimed the media was being “dishonest” and asked the then-administration to hold them accountable. Trump’s then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed attendance for his inauguration was “the largest audience to ever see an inauguration.”

Even Trump said “it looked like a million and a half people” attended, but the figures added up to just under 750,000 people.

Social media users used the same tactic and posted a side-by-side comparison of his 2017 inauguration to the 1963 speech, with one user asking, “Who wants to tell him?”

Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/CM4MhkIPFS — How to Hide (@Smith147Patsy) April 23, 2026

Others showed concern about Trump even comparing something that happened so long ago. “Martin Luther King Jr intimidating Trump from his grave. What a weak & insecure failure Trump really is,” @peter_fox 59 wrote on X.

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