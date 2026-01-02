Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Defends Health Amid Concerns and Speculation Over Hand Bruising, Leg Swelling Trump is the oldest U.S. president to be inaugurated.







President Donald Trump is defending his health following increased speculation and concern about his health during his second term. Since taking office, there has been noticeable swelling in his ankles and consistent bruising on his hands, which he has covered with makeup. He was even caught falling asleep during a recent cabinet meeting.

Yet, during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump defended his health and said that he regrets undergoing advanced imaging on his heart and abdomen at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” Trump said. “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”

Growing Speculation Over Trump’s Health

The president’s doctor, Navy. Capt. Sean Barbabella, said in a memo that the White House released in December that he had “advanced imaging as a preventive screening for men his age.”

As the Associated Press reported, Trump initially said he had an MRI but was unsure of what part of his body was scanned. Turns out, the president had a CT scan to rule out any cardiovascular issues, according to The Journal. Barabella said he took the exam in October because people “in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health,” even though he had already undergone an annual physical in April.

"President Donald J. Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health."



– Captain Sean P. Barbabella, D.O.

Physician to the President pic.twitter.com/BfBsJTUOGh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2025

“The purpose of this imaging was preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function,” Barbabella said, according to MedPage Today.

At 79, Trump, who became the oldest president to take the oath of office in 2025, has been sensitive to questions about his health, despite having questioned and criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, over his health and fitness in office. Trump repeatedly referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

The White House has said the president had been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). According to the Cleveland Clinic, CVI occurs when leg veins become damaged, preventing them from properly carrying blood back to the heart. This causes blood to pool in your legs, increasing pressure in the leg veins and leading to common symptoms like swelling and ulcers.

