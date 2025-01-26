Politics by Daniel Johnson Trump’s Late-Night Dismissal Of 18 Inspectors General Sparks Legal Concerns Inspectors general function as independent watchdogs in various government agencies.







On Jan. 24, Donald Trump fired 18 inspectors general in the federal government, which has raised concerns over potential corruption early in Trump’s second stint in the White House from progressive voices like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

According to NBC News, the White House confirmed the report of Hannibal “Mike” Ware, the head of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, one of at least 12 inspectors general who were relieved of duty by Trump.

Per an unnamed official in the White House, the firings were an attempt to get rid of parts of the Biden Administration that don’t “align” with the Trump Administration.

The official also informed the outlet, “We’re cleaning house of what doesn’t work for us and going forward.”

It’s a purge of independent watchdogs in the middle of the night.



Inspectors general are charged with rooting out government waste, fraud, abuse, and preventing misconduct.



President Trump is dismantling checks on his power and paving the way for widespread corruption. https://t.co/mZNGzche7Y — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 25, 2025

In the dead of night, President Trump attempted to unlawfully fire 15+ inspectors general who work to protect taxpayers’ interests & hold government accountable.@GerryConnolly is leading House Ranking Members in demanding Trump comply with the law & withdraw these dismissals. pic.twitter.com/Ve3gZXjRL1 — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) January 26, 2025

GOP Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Trump's firing of 17 inspectors general:



"I don't understand why one would fire individuals whose mission it is to root out waste, fraud and abuse. This leaves a gap in what I know is a priority for President Trump. So I don't understand it." pic.twitter.com/n87GOelh95 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 25, 2025

Trump positioned the highly irregular firings as normal in comments to the media, they are not normal, as inspectors general function as independent watchdogs in various government agencies. “I did it because it’s a very common thing to do,” Trump said on Jan. 25, aboard Air Force One.

He continued, “Some people thought that some were unfair or were not doing the job. It’s a very standard thing to do, very much like the U.S. attorneys.”

In a letter he sent to legislators on Capitol Hill and the White House, Ware questioned exactly how legal the firings were.

“At this point, we do not believe the actions taken are legally sufficient to dismiss Presidentially Appointed, Senate Confirmed Inspectors General,” Ware wrote.

In addition, he also released a separate statement, arguing that the removals of the inspectors general constitute a significant threat to independent government oversight.

Ware cautioned that “removals inconsistent with the law are a significant threat to the actual and perceived independence of IGs.”

He continued, “IGs are not immune from removal. However, the law must be followed to protect independent government oversight for America.”

Mark Lee Greenblat, who was fired from his position as the inspector general of the Interior Department, was blunt in his assessment of the dismissals to NBC News.

“The key question here is, who does the president appoint in the place of the IGs that he’s removed?” Greenblat asked, in reference to the inspectors general. “We’re so-called watchdogs inside the federal agency. So does he appoint true watch dogs, or does he appoint lap dogs?”

Greenblat continued, “If a member of the Trump administration is accused of ethics, misconduct or some sort of criminal violation, will the IG be willing to investigate that in a fulsome and comprehensive manner? Will they be willing to come to findings, negative findings, about that Trump political appointee?” Greenblat, a Trump appointee during his first administration, asked NBC News. “That is the key question. That’s where the rubber meets the road.”

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer was even more direct in his criticism of the firings during a speech delivered on the Senate floor on Jan. 26.

“Yesterday, in the dark of night, President Trump fired at least 12 independent inspector generals at important federal agencies across the administration. This is a chilling purge, and it’s a preview of the lawless approach Donald Trump and his administration are taking far too often as he’s becoming president,” Sen. Schumer cautioned.

