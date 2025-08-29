News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Snatches Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection After Biden’s Extension The timing of terminated protection comes as Harris is scheduled to start her high-profile tour of her book, “107 Days.”







President Donald Trump decided to start the Labor Day weekend by revoking Secret Service protection from former Vice President Kamala Harris after former President Joe Biden extended it before leaving the White House, CNN reports.

Biden extended protection for a year for his second-in-command as services were scheduled to end July 21, 2025. However, in a letter from the 47th president titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump ended things. “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter read.

The timing of the termination protection comes as the first woman and first Black woman to hold the prestigious title is scheduled to start her high-profile tour of her book, “107 Days,” scheduled for release in September, touching on her short-lived presidential campaign, putting her back in the public spotlight after laying low since leaving the White House.

Harris’s terminated protection goes well beyond 24/7 guarding. It includes the end of constant analysis of threat intelligence and coverage of in-person situations, emails, texts, and social media. Her Los Angeles home will also no longer be protected by federal agents.

While Kirsten Allen, senior adviser, stated in a press release that Harris “is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” there are numerous concerns surrounding the new cancellation, as presidents and candidates face an increased security threat. In 2024, Trump himself faced two assassination attempts during his campaign run.

On social media, users are calling Trump out for his “petty” ways and for being a hater towards Harris. “Petty AF! Trump just stripped Kamala Harris of her Secret Service protection, a detail that Biden quietly extended for her safety,” @cwebbonline wrote on X.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing: punishing political enemies and sending a message. No matter how you feel about Harris, canceling her protection is reckless, dangerous, and beneath the office.”

Social media personality Brian Krassenstein referred to the President as a “piece of crap.” “Imagine being so petty and hateful that you put someone’s life in danger to ‘own the libs,” he wrote. “Piece of crap.”

It wasn’t just Harris who lost Secret Service guards. Trump terminated protection for Biden’s two adult children, Hunter and Ashley, in early 2025, according to NBC News, and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, lost personal detail in July 2025.

In 2008, Congress passed legislation authorizing Secret Service protection for former vice presidents, their spouses, and their children under 16 years old for up to six months following the end of their term. For the President, federal law requires the Secret Service to protect them and their spouses for the remainder of their lives, unless protection is denied.

